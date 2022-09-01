Skip to main content
Houston Astros Select Brown, Diaz; DFA Goodrum, Solomon

Houston Astros Select Brown, Diaz; DFA Goodrum, Solomon

The Houston Astros officially selected the contracts of Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz on Thursday.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros officially selected the contracts of Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz on Thursday.

Major League Baseball rosters expanded to 28 players Thursday. The Houston Astros, as previously reported, selected the contracts of right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz.

To open two 40-man roster spots, the Astros designated infielder Niko Goodrum and right-handed pitcher Peter Solomon for assignment. Goodrum was an expected exit while he played one game off the injured list in August for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys following a hamstring injury. 

Solomon wasn't as anticipated. After a rocky start to the minor-league season, the righty put up his strongest performance in July en route to Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month honors with a 2.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. But after things looked to be on track, Solomon posted a 7.30 ERA in August in four appearances. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue

Read More

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_17966454
News

Houston Astros Select Brown, Diaz; DFA Goodrum, Solomon

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18951175
News

Astros' Mancini to Play for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16710355
News

Report: Astros' Contract Offer to Conforto Wasn't "Accurate"

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765855
News

Astros' James Continues Strikeout Parade in Third Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18527933
Prospects

Astros Second-Rounder Melton Launches Monstrous Home Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17900790
News

Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18622891
Prospects

Korey Lee Ends August with Most Home Runs in Pacific Coast League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18954334
Opinions

Bregman is Running Away as Player of the Month

By Ben Silver