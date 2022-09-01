Houston Astros Select Brown, Diaz; DFA Goodrum, Solomon

Major League Baseball rosters expanded to 28 players Thursday. The Houston Astros, as previously reported, selected the contracts of right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz.

To open two 40-man roster spots, the Astros designated infielder Niko Goodrum and right-handed pitcher Peter Solomon for assignment. Goodrum was an expected exit while he played one game off the injured list in August for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys following a hamstring injury.

Solomon wasn't as anticipated. After a rocky start to the minor-league season, the righty put up his strongest performance in July en route to Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month honors with a 2.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. But after things looked to be on track, Solomon posted a 7.30 ERA in August in four appearances.

