Houston Astros Send Lefty Taylor on Rehab Assignment
The Houston Astros sent left-handed reliever Blake Taylor on a rehab assignment Thursday in the Florida Complex League. Major League pitchers have up to 30 days to complete a rehab assignment.
Taylor has been on the injured list since June 4 with left elbow discomfort, and at the start of July, the lefty was transfered to the 60-day retroactive to his first injured list placement.
Once his rehab is over, Taylor will be eligible to return to the 40-man roster, but there isn't a strong case for him to return to the active roster until it expands in September. Prior to his injury, the lefty pitched 16 innings to a 3.94 ERA. The lefty walked 10 batters to his nine strikeouts.
The 26-year-old has all three option years remaining, and with the Astros' continued success against lefty hitters and the addition of Will Smith, Taylor's return may start with Triple-A Sugar Land.
Taylor started Thursday for the FCL Astros Blue. The lefty tossed one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
Notes:
- The Astros announced Thursday manager Dusty Baker returned to the team after being away since the club's Friday contest in Cleveland.
