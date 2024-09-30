Houston Astros Set to Face Detroit Tigers Triple Crown Winner In Game One of ALWC
The Houston Astros began the season in a slump, entering May with a 10-19 record, 6.5 games back of the American League West division lead and the third Wild Card berth, while many were saying the dynasty was over.
Now, five months later, the Astros have finished the year with an 88-73 record winning their seventh American League West Division title in the last eight years, and are looking to advance to their eighth consecutive American League Championship Series.
There is still a long way to go to get there, and Game One of the American League Wild Card round will be no easy task for Houston.
The Detroit Tigers have announced that their starter for Game One will be Triple Crown winner Tarik Skubal.
Skubal finishes the 2024 campaign with a 2.39 ERA across 192 innings in 31 starts with a 0.92 WHIP and 228 strikeouts.
Skubal was nearly the Major League Triple Crown winner, but his 2.39 ERA falls just shy of Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale's at 2.38.
The Astros have faced Skubal twice this season, going 1-1 in those contests.
The team has combined to hit .260/.309/.440 in those games with one home run and nine strikeouts across 55 plate appearances.
Houston's .749 OPS against Skubal is the highest mark of any team this season with 50 or more plate appearances against the lefty.
While the Astros have been successful against Skubal, he has turned it on when it matters most, pitching to a 1.52 ERA in September as Detroit was making a last-ditch effort for a playoff berth.
This American League Wild Card series is shaping up to be one for the ages, and Skubal against Framber Valdez should not disappoint.