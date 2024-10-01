Houston Astros Set To Start Young Star in Game 2 Against Detroit Tigers
The Houston Astros lost a tough contest on Tuesday, dropping a 3-1 ballgame to the Detroit Tigers.
With Tarik Skubal on the bump for the Tigers, the Astros losing didn't come as much of a surprise. Skubal has been the best pitcher in Major League Baseball throughout the year.
However, every contest in a three-game set is massive, so this was a tough loss for Houston.
As they look ahead to Game 2, the Astros will start 26-year-old Hunter Brown.
Brown made his debut in 2022.
He's been a big help to Houston's rotation this season, posting a 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and has struck out 179 hitters in 170.0 innings pitched.
With all of the injuries the Astros' rotation has dealt with, the right-hander has given them valuable innings every step of the way.
However, this start will be the biggest of the campaign for the Detroit, MI native.
Brown has started against the Tigers twice in 2024, allowing just one earned run in 12.0 combined innings. He struck out 16 in that span, too, completely dominating Detroit's bats.
As Houston found out on Tuesday, this is a completely different Tigers team than the one they played at the beginning of the year.
Detroit has been the hottest team in baseball, but with the experience the Astros have, they could put pressure on the young Tigers team by winning in Game 2.
If Game 3 is necessary, sources say Houston would start Yusei Kikuchi, who the team traded for at the deadline.