Astros Shortstop Peña Finishes Fifth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting

Since the Houston Astros moved to the American League in 2013, the club has had a player receive Rookie of the Year votes each season, excluding 2013 and 2018. And for the 2022 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year award, Jeremy Peña finished fifth with two third-place votes, after not being named a finalist.

Peña played in 136 games in his rookie season, slashing .253/.289/.426 with 22 home runs and 22 doubles. The righty tied Carlos Correa's rookie Astros shortstop record in home runs.

The regular-season award is voted on prior to the postseason, leaving Peña's postseason heroics out of the equation. The Maine product was named the American League Championship Series MVP and the World Series MVP.

Receiving the American League Gold Glove for shortstop, Peña became the first Major League Baseball player to receive all of those awards in a single career, and the shortstop did it all in his rookie season.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!