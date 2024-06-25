Houston Astros Should Call Up Former MLB Star from Their Minor League System
The Houston Astros have finally started to look like the team that is in the midst of a dynasty and were the favorites to get back to another Fall Classic this season.
Adding Josh Hader to an already championship-caliber roster only added to the expectations that this group would be contending for their franchise's third-ever World Series title.
Unfortunately, things have not gone as planned.
Injuries have been a major reason why, as their starting unit has been decimated with injuries to the tune of two season-ending injuries and four others on the injured list right now.
If the Astros want to truly make a run at getting back into the playoffs, they likely are going to have to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline to make moves that stabilizes their shaky rotation.
But before then, Houston should be giving one of their minor league arms a look.
Previously, general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada have opted to call up some of their top prospects, Spencer Arrighetti being the first, and Jake Bloss being the second.
Arrighetti looked overwhelmed at the beginning, but has settled in a bit to become a reliable option. Unfortunately, Bloss is one of those on the IL.
So, as the Astros try to figure out what is next for them, it's time they promote a former star Major League star who has been stashed away in Triple-A.
In May, Houston signed Eric Lauer to a minor league deal after he opted to hit free agency following a short stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's pitched in six games with the Astros' Triple-A affiliate, starting five, and hasn't performed well with a 7.13 ERA, but that could be overlooked.
Houston only has four active starting pitchers on their depth chart right now.
They need another arm who can step into this rotation until Justin Verlander returns, whenever that might be.
Lauer was previously a star for the Milwaukee Brewers, posting an ERA of 3.19 in 2021 and a 3.69 in 2022. But after a tough year in 2023 where his ERA ballooned to 6.56 across 10 starts and nine games because of a shoulder issue, he was ultimately released.
While it might not look like the veteran has anything left in the tank based on his recent performances, he still gives the Astros a viable starting option, something they desperately need at the moment.
An interesting thing that Chandler Rome of The Athletic points out is he might not be getting called up because that would force them to prorate $1.5 million, something that would put them close to the second luxury tax threshold.
But, he also reports that Lauer has an opt-out in his contract that can occur on July 1, so there's a chance he can elect free agency and Houston loses him for nothing.
At this point in time, the Astros should not be thinking about finances.
They need to find ways to win games for an extended stretch of this season so they can firmly get back into the playoff race.
It's not a given that Lauer would help them accomplish that, but it's also not a given that he wouldn't.