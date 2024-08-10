Houston Astros Should Plan to Pursue This Star Free Agent Pitcher
The Houston Astros are hoping to make a run to the postseason this year. While they have dealt with more than their fair share of adversity, they have found a way to remain in playoff contention.
Currently, they lead the American League West division race. They look the part of a team that could be a sleeper contender if they can get pieces like Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker back healthy.
While the 2024 season is still the primary focus, it is never too early to look ahead at the offseason.
One area that the Astros will need to pursue this offseason is starting pitching.
Verlander is set hit to hit the free agency market, as is the newly-acquired Yusei Kikuchi. Houston may need to go out on the market and find more starting pitching and there is one name in particular they should pursue.
Even though Shane Bieber has missed all but two games during the 2024 season with the Cleveland Guardians, he would be an ideal target for the Astros in free agency.
Bieber recently underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow. However, when he's healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in baseball.
In the two starts that he made this season with the Guardians, he went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 10 hits allowed, one walk, 20 strikeouts, and 12 innings pitched. Obviously, that's a small sample size, but he was looking very dominant.
Last season with Cleveland, Bieber started in 21 games. He compiled a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 128.0 innings pitched. He has had much better seasons in his career, but those numbers were still solid and would be a nice addition for the Houston rotation.
At 29 years old, he would be well worth a two-year deal. That would give him time to get healthy and make a return to the field.
If he can prove to the Astros that he can get back to full health and make a big impact during his two-year contract, Houston could then work to sign him long-term.
The Astros are expected to be a busy team in the offseason. Verlander will hit free agency, as will Alex Bregman. Kyle Tucker is a name that many expect to see on the trade market.
Expect to see Houston have an aggressive approach to the offseason. They want to get back into World Series contention and taking risks on players like Bieber could help them towards that goal long-term.