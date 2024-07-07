Houston Astros Should Poach Ace From Division Rival
With all of the injuries to their rotation this year, it's no secret that the Houston Astros need starting pitching. While they've been playing great baseball lately and surged back into contention, they still could use another arm or two for the stretch run.
One trade target the Astros should pursue ahead of the July 30 trade deadline is Tyler Anderson. The veteran lefty has been outstanding for the Los Angeles Angels this year, going 8-8 with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 112 innings.
Anderson was stellar again on Saturday, boosting his trade value with eight shutout innings and a career-high 10 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He's been one of the better starting pitchers in baseball over the last few years, going 29-19 with a 3.57 ERA since the start of 2022.
While teams are often reluctant to trade inside their own division, Anderson would be a great fit for Houston. Not only is the 34-year-old southpaw durable (over 100 starts and nearly 600 innings since the start of 2021), but he's also pitching some of the best baseball of his career.
What's more, Anderson wouldn't be just a rental. He's under contract for 2025 as well at a reasonable price tag of $13 million.
With the Angels 14 games below .500 and headed for another losing season, they'll likely look to maximize Anderson's trade value at the deadline. If Los Angeles does dangle him in trade talks, the Astros should absolutely make a run at him. Not only would they be addressing one of their biggest needs, but they'd also be stealing from a division rival in the process.
Anderson's market will be competitive with so many teams still in the playoff hunt, and Houston will likely need to go above and beyond to acquire him. Based on his recent track record and potential impact, however, he just might be worth it.