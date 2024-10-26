Houston Astros Should Pursue Sleeper Star Starting Pitcher
The MLB offseason is right around the corner and the Houston Astros will be a team to watch very closely. After a strong season despite dealing with a ton of adversity, the Astros were swept out of the playoffs by the Detroit Tigers.
With that in mind, Houston knows that they need to get aggressive this offseason and try to add some talent.
Looking specifically at the starting pitching rotation, the Astros need some help. Both Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi could be on their way out of town via free agency and Houston could use at least one arm to come in and help replace them.
In free agency this offseason, there will be plenty of arms to choose from. There is one sleeper star in particular that the Astros should strongly consider pursuing.
That sleeper star is Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty was acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline from the Tigers. Following the trade, he turned into a legitimate star and has helped his team make a run all the way to the World Series.
During the 2024 MLB season split between Los Angeles and Detroit, Flaherty ended up making 28 total starts. He racked up a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 162.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers show exactly why he should be a consideration for Houston.
At 29 years old, Flaherty could be a long-term addition for the Astros as well. He will likely get at least a three or four-year deal in free agency. Houston should certainly go after him and see if they can land him.
Before the MLB trade deadline this season, the Astros were connected to Flaherty a few times. Obviously, they didn't end up going for him then, but revisiting that idea would be wise.
It will be very interesting to see what Houston chooses to do this offseason. Alex Bregman is also a free agent and will be very costly to retain. Josh Hader has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate if the Astros need to trade away some salary as well.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Houston this offseason. Flaherty may not end up being a target, but he would make a lot of sense to fill a need for the Astros at a high level.