Houston Astros Should Pursue Young Red Sox First Baseman if He Hits Trade Block
Right now all eyes are turned to Alex Bregman when it comes to this offseason for the Houston Astros. As one of the more legendary players in the franchise's history, the expectation will be to keep him. With the weeks slipping by, the chances seem to be slimming, but there is always hope. Their other biggest need is to fill the hole at first base, following the failed Jose Abreu experiment.
Throughout the offseason, Houston will be consistently linked to Pete Alonso. He will command a big contract on the open market, so there will need to be contingency plans if they aren't able to land the power hitter.
One option could come via trade. Recently, MLB.com's Ian Browne, who covers the Boston Red Sox, hinted that they could make their young first baseman, Triston Casas, available in a trade.
"First baseman Triston Casas could be the one core player from the Major League roster the Red Sox would consider trading. He is left-handed like many of Boston’s best hitters. Also, moving Casas could give Boston the flexibility to move Rafael Devers off third base," Browne explained.
The 24-year-old Casas is coming off a season in which he missed a ton of time on the 60-day IL, but when he was on the field, he produced.
In 63 games, the lefty hit .241 with 13 homers and a 120 OPS+.
His injury derailed what was expected to be the continuation of his breakout season from 2023. In 132 games, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 with a 856 OPS, 23 home runs, 21 doubles, 70 walks to just 126 RBIs and a 129 OPS+ in order to finish third in the AL Rookie of the Year.
Casas has some of the best on-base ability in the league for such a young player. He won't be a free agent until 2029, either. He's five years younger than Alonso, who will cost them a lot of money, so it could be seen as a better option for the team going forward.
That being said, their farm system isn't very deep and it might be tough to pull off a trade with the assets they currently have. The Red Sox willl want a big package for him.
The Astros are going to need a restructure in both their farm systems and certain parts of the big league roster, and Casas could provide a cheaper option than most. If he comes available, the Astros should jump all over a deal to upgrade one of their worst positions.