Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite

The Houston Astros are adding another consideration for a utilityman role in 2023, signing veteran Dixon Machado to a minor league contract. The infielder was also invited to 2023 Major League spring training.

Machado played five games in the Major Leagues this season for the San Francisco Giants after not dwindling in the minors and the Korean Baseball Organization for three years.

Similar to signing Edwin Díaz — a career minor league infielder — last winter and Franklin Barreto last spring, the Astros added experienced depth to evaluate. With Aledmys Díaz currently a free agent, Houston's two utility options stand as David Hensley and Mauricio Dubón.

Machado isn't known for his bat, but his versatility stretches to three infield positions — second base, third base and shortstop. The 30 year old will likely start the year with Triple-A Sugar Land, if he remains with the club following spring training.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!