Houston Astros Slotted for Just One Single Sunday Night Baseball Game
The Houston Astros have more questions about their roster than they've ever had over the past decade.
Once viewed as the top organization in Major League Baseball due to all the success the team had found in recent memory, the Astros will have to prove to the baseball media world and fans that they're still one of the better teams in the league.
On paper, Houston might not be as talented as usual, but there's reason to believe this ball club could still be above average and potentially win the American League West.
It'll likely come down to what guys like Jose Altuve do. This roster is top-heavy and will need the players they expect to perform to play better than ever.
Unfortunately, because of the Astros' roster and outlook, they aren't getting the same respect as usual. As a result, they've only been given one Sunday Night Baseball game.
It could be worse, with multiple teams not even being on the schedule, but for an organization that's dominated baseball, it's a bit surprising to see things like this play out.
Now, this is only the early season schedule, and there's a chance Houston will get more games, but that will come down to how the team performs.
The Astros' lone Sunday Night Baseball game will come on April 20 against the San Diego Padres. The game will be played at Daikin Park, formerly known as Minute Maid Park.
The Padres, a roster with plenty of talent, will be an exciting matchup for Houston fans to watch on national television.