Houston Astros Slugger Leaves Game With Right Knee Contusion
The injuries the Houston Astros have dealt with this season have been an issue.
That long list of injuries got another one added, as Yordan Alvarez left Sunday's game with a right knee contusion.
Alvarez slid awkwardly into second base after hitting a double in the second inning in the Astros 9-8 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, head coach Joe Espada said Alvarez would undergo imaging on his right knee.
The left-handed slugger had surgery on his right knee during the COVID-19 year.
The severity of the injury is uncertain, but this is the last thing Houston needs at this point in the campaign.
With a massive series coming up and the postseason just about a week away, the Astros must be as healthy as possible.
"Not what I wanted to see," Espada said, according to Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610. "When I run out there and it's pretty sore. Just when he slid, and just his weight on the knee, just the way he landed (caused the injury), so hopefully we get some good news here."
More information about the superstar should come in the following days.
Even if they lose him for the last few games of the regular season, that'd be a win.
A three-time All-Star, Alvarez has been incredible again in 2024, posting a .305/.390/.564 slash line with a 170 OPS+ and 35 home runs.
Hopefully, this was just a scare, and Houston will get him back for the postseason.