Houston Astros Slugger Named 'Biggest Impending Free Agent'
The Houston Astros have played much better baseball in recent months after starting as one of the worst teams in the league. However, their 4-6 stretch over their past 10 games has been a bit worrisome. Despite their recent stretch, they just took a series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, a promising sign as they head to Boston to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
Before they started playing better, there were some questions about what they were going to do with Alex Bregman. The right-handed slugger hits free agency at the end of the year, making him one of the biggest free agents on the market. He's a two-time World Series champion, two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner, and much more in his decorated career.
However, he wasn't playing as well as he typically had throughout the first few months of the season, which allowed the Astros to think about trading him. If they never figured it out, it was probably the right thing to do.
While he's one of the greatest players in franchise history and has meant a ton to this team as they formed a dynasty over much of the past decade, Houston has proven time and time again that they aren't afraid to move on from some of their top players.
And oftentimes, it's worked out for them. At some point, it might come back to hurt them, but if they found a real replacement for Bregman, it wouldn't have been surprising to see them trade him.
That wasn't the case, and for the Astros, that might end up being the best outcome. He's starting to swing the bat a little better over the past two months, which is exactly what he needs to personally do if he wants to make the type of money that reports indicate he's looking for.
But, there's some intrigue in his free agency.
Will Leitch of MLB.com looked at some of the biggest impending free agents in baseball in the offseason, listing Bregman.
"He will be one of the most fascinating free agents of the offseason, and he still has plenty of time to make a terrific case for himself. He may also (once again) have October."
If any other team is going to offer Bregman a contract, they're going to look at what he did for the first eight years of his career. He was one of the best third basemen in baseball and still is.
If he has another impressive October, he'll be paid exactly how we should be.