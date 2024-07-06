Houston Astros Star Altuve Leaves After Apparent Injury
The Houston Astros faced off against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Unfortunately, they may have suffered a major blow during the game.
As noted by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Astros' star Jose Altuve left the game after being struck in the hand or wrist by a pitch. There has been no further update on his status at this point in time.
Altuve has been a massive key to Houston being able to get back on track. He has been putting up huge numbers this season.
In the 85 games he played heading into Friday evening's game, he was hitting .308/.357/.466 to go along with 13 home runs and 39 RBI. He had also stolen 13 bases.
Hopefully, he was simply removed out of caution and will be able to get back on the field soon. If he is forced to miss time, it will be just the latest setback in a long line of injury issues that Houston has had to deal with in 2024.
The 34-year-old infielder is truly the heart and soul of the Astros. While an update is sure to come in the near future, all that can be done right now is to hope that the injury is nothing that forces him to go on the injured list.
Make sure to stay tuned for the latest update on Altuve's injury situation.