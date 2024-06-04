Houston Astros Star Leaves Game on Monday With Injury Scare
The Houston Astros saw their star outfielder leave the game on Monday after a foul ball in the third inning. Facing off against Kyle Gibson and the St. Louis Cardinals, Kyle Tucker fouled a ball off of his shin and was in immense pain.
Tucker stood at home plate with the trainer, consistently grabbing at his shin and wincing.
When he tried to walk, it appeared as if he could barely put any weight on his right leg. He limped around for a while, but eventually grabbed his helmet and bat to continue his plate appearance.
After going to get pine tar and heading to the batter's box, Tucker was still limping and turned back around to the dugout before getting pulled.
Clearly, he could not continue with the amount of pain he was in as he was replaced by Mauricio Dubon to fill his spot.
If the Astros were to lose Tucker for an extended period of time, it would be a huge blow.
He leads the team in essentially every offensive category, is tied for second in baseball in home runs with 19, and is fifth in bWAR with 3.5. One of their most consistent hitters since his debut, he is having a breakout season thus far and is in the thick of the AL MVP race.
With no update likely coming until after the game, Houston will hold their breath on the All-Star outfielder getting a clean bill of health.
The Astros were 26-34 coming into Monday's action and will need Tucker and his 178 OPS+ in order to get back into both the Wild Card and division race.