Houston Astros Star Predicted to Be 'Up for Grabs' in Trade
With a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, the Houston Astros are going through another rough patch in their season. It's been an up-and-down type of year for the team in this dynastic run, struggling in ways they never have.
Despite their issues, only being 5.5 games out of first place in their division when they're 24-31 overall is promising. If the Astros can put together a stretch where they play the type of baseball everyone knows they can, they'll be in a position to win the American League West.
The question remains on if they can do that.
They haven't proven to be able to put something together, but previous seasons indicate that, at their best, no one in baseball can match their dominance.
In the event they don't figure it out, Houston could be open to trading players.
Alex Bregman hits free agency at the end of the season, making him the most likely candidate, among others, to get dealt.
Predicting big names who could be traded, Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report listed their star third baseman, highlighting the Astros' struggles to start the year as a reason to move him.
"If the Astros are unable to overcome their own rough start to the season, there won't be a reason to hold onto him."
The unfortunate part of moving the two-time All-Star is the trade package they'd get in return.
With the 30-year-old hitting free agency, teams will likely view him as a rental. Unless they can get confirmation from his agent that he'd want to sign an extension with his new team, opposing front offices likely won't want to move top prospects to get him.
Bregman's also had as bad of a season as he's ever had, slashing .212/.277/.335. Those would all be career lows if they continue.
Similar to Houston as a team, Bregman's history would suggest that he'll figure it out.
That hasn't happened yet, a concerning sign for the franchise due to multiple reasons.