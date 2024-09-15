Houston Astros Star Slugger Discusses His Much Needed Home Run
The Houston Astros finally got their star slugger Kyle Tucker back in the lineup on Sept. 6 after his prolonged period of time on the injured list.
What started out as a day-to-day designation with what was thought to be just a shin contusion, turned into a 60-day IL stint because of a fractured shin.
Getting the All-Star back during the regular season was a huge development for the Astros, giving him time to face Major League pitching before they embark on their playoff journey with the goal of winning their third World Series.
As expected, there was plenty of rust that needed to be knocked off as he went 1-for-10 in his first three games since returning to the lineup.
But, the elite hitter didn't take long to figure things out, recording a hit in his last four contests that now has him sitting with a comfortable .300 batting average in the month of September.
What occurred on Saturday was the most positive sign of all.
In the top of the ninth inning with just a one-run lead, the Astros decided to have Tucker pinch-hit for Maurico Dubon, hoping he could deliver them a base runner that could extend their lead before turning things over to Ryan Pressly.
He did more than that, blasting a homer to center field 403 feet on the first pitch he saw.
That is a huge moment for Tucker.
Not only was it his first home run since returning from the injured list, but it was in a pressure moment that can simulate a postseason at-bat he will have when the calendar flips to October.
He's hoping that swing gets him going for the rest of the campaign.
"I've kind of been cutting my swing off a little bit and pulling off and stuff like that lately and haven’t really been staying through the ball great. But right there I was staying through it. And kind of direction-wise, it felt great. Hopefully, I can build off that swing going forward and continue to put up good at-bats," he said per the team's page.
There was little doubt he would be able to produce when he came back, but it's always a good sign to see the power return as well.
Tucker will be a huge part of this team's success, so getting his swing feeling comfortable will loom large before their postseason matchup.