Houston Astros Star Wins First Career Gold Glove Ahead of Free Agency
The Houston Astros have set all their sights on Alex Bregman for this offseaon, but they get to celebrate him at least one more time before he hits free agency. The third baseman was named a Gold Glove finalist alongside Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians. In the end, Bregman came out on top.
This is Bregman's first career Gold Glove, but he has been a finalist four times in the past. However, it has been difficult for any other third baseman in the AL to win the award, given that Matt Chapman had won four.
Now that Chapman has moved on to the NL, it opens more opportunity for the rest of the league. Bregman took full advantage of that, now adding another award to his resume before he hits free agency.
Bregman becomes the second Astros third baseman to win the award, the last being Doug Rader, who won it from 1970 to 1974.
The 30-year-old posted a six outs above average this season, ranking in the 91st percentile according to Baseball Savant, which is considered elite. According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Bregman ranked as the fourth best third baseman on the SABR index on August 11.
His 1,234.2 innings at the position was the most among AL third baseman.
Bregman has a big offseason ahead, but for now he can enjoy his first Golve Glove before the chaos starts. All this will do is boost his value along with the 26 home runs and 30 doubles he hit in 2024.
Houston will have a big decision to make going forward with the third baseman, depending on whether or not a bidding war moves him out of their price range. Either way, this is a big accomplishment.