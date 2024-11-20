Houston Astros Superstar Target Projected To Land With AL West Rival
The Houston Astros are expected to end up having a very busy offseason.
Of course, that will all start with decisions they have to make about their own free agents.
Alex Bregman is one of the most popular available names in free agency, and while many believe the Astros will end up re-signing him, that is far from a done deal.
Justin Verlander is also a free agent, and Houston will need to figure out what they want to do there.
Following those decisions being made, the Astros will need to focus on making additions to improve the roster.
One position they have been connected to targeting is first base, and with a strong class this winter, there are a few players they have been connected to as potential options they could have interest in.
Pete Alonso has been mentioned as a target for Houston on multiple occasions early in the offseason.
The slugger is going to command a very lucrative contract from whoever signs him, and while the Astros could make it work, there are other teams in a better position to spend big on him, especially if they re-sign Bregman to a huge deal.
With that being said, Jim Bowden of The Athletic has made a new projection for where Alonso will end up, predicting the slugging first baseman will sign with their AL West division rival Seattle Mariners.
"How can the Mariners build the best starting rotation in baseball, then not add the offense it takes to get to the postseason and have a chance to win a World Series? I just don’t get it. Alonso would be a huge addition to their lineup behind Julio Rodríguez, making it more difficult to pitch to J-Rod. That pair of big bats would have a chance at 70 homers between them. Alonso’s personality and team first-approach could also help improve the Mariners’ culture. That said, re-signing with the Mets is probably the second-best landing spot for Polar Bear Pete if they don’t land Soto."
During the 2024 MLB season, Alonso ended up hitting 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, while slashing .240/.329/.459.
His slugging numbers were the lowest of his entire professional career to date.
That could be a cause for concern, but the Mariners are looking to make a splash.
Expect to hear Alonso continue to be connected as a possible target for Houston. The fit would make sense, but the Astros are not the most likely landing spot for him.