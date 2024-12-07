Houston Astros Target Paul Goldschmidt Predicted To Sign $8 Million Deal
Regardless of what happens with Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros desperately need a first baseman. There are many on the market this winter, and whether they want to find a long-term solution or somebody who could come in and be a member of what seems to be a short World Series window, the Astros have options.
Christian Walker has been the hottest name linked to Houston. The right-handed hitter is expected to get a three-year deal, which would perfectly align with the Astros' future.
Another interesting name to consider is Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt, when at his best, has been one of the better first basemen in Major League Baseball over the past decade.
Despite how poorly he played in 2024, it's impossible to ignore his entire body of work. There's a reason why many contending teams are interested in landing the 37-year-old.
The biggest factor here for Houston is that he isn't expected to sign an expensive deal. Many expect he'll get a one-year contract for about $10 million. Even if he didn't work out as planned, it wouldn't be like the Astros would be making a massive financial commitment.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted he'd land a one-year, $8 million deal with the Colorado Rockies. While his prediction didn't see him sign with Houston, the money is the important part.
"Goldschmidt’s phenomenal career is winding down as age and decline have arrived. However, he remains a strong, quiet leader in the clubhouse, and he would be invaluable in helping the Rockies’ young players develop. Finishing his career playing half his games at Coors Field wouldn’t hurt — and it could help him hang on for a couple more years. The best role at this point for Goldschmidt would be playing some first base and DHing on a part-time basis. Last season with St. Louis, he hit .245/.302/.414 (98 OPS+) with 22 home runs and was worth 1.3 WAR."
Playing at Coors Field could help Goldschmidt's career, but the same could be said for Minute Maid Park. If he found a way to pull the ball in the air, there's a chance he could be looking at a 30-plus home run season. Even in a down year in 2024, he still blasted 22.
In the perfect scenario where the Astros could get the 2022 version of Goldschmidt, they'd have one of the scariest lineups in baseball. He won the MVP Award in that season and had a 177 OPS+, including 35 home runs and 115 RBI.