Houston Astros Target Predicted To Land Around $150 Million in Free Agency
Clearly, the Houston Astros' lineup had more issues than one throughout the 2024 campaign.
Before they entered the postseason, it seemed fair to suggest that the Astros could swing it with the best of them in Major League Baseball. However, after their top five to six hitters were up in the lineup, their offensive production was questionable.
The first base position was among the significant problems entering the postseason, which was confirmed throughout it. However, the front office understood that entering the trade deadline. Rumors indicated that they were interested in landing a first baseman, but nonetheless, Houston didn't do so.
It's unfair to say that if they had a better first baseman, things would've been different. However, they lost two games against the Detroit Tigers because their offense couldn't get anything going. If they had a guy like Pete Alonso in the mix, perhaps he could've hit a big home run and got the Astros offense going.
Speaking of Alonso, he should be at the top of their list regarding Houston's targets this winter. The big slugger hits free agency for the first time in his career and will be sought after on the open market.
The question regarding the Florida native continues to be centered around how much money he might get in a potential contract.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes it could be around the $130 to $162 million mark.
"But Alonso also has some key factors working in his favor. There's the marketability of an accomplished power bat (34 to 53 homers in every full season) playing in a huge market, with a deep-pocketed owner and adoring fan base, and a growing reputation for delivering in big spots this October. Though the basics say he'll come in below both of his most similar recent free agency comps -- Paul Goldschmidt (five years, $130 million) and Freddie Freeman (six years, $162 million) -- the prevailing opinion from my industry conversations is that he'll land between those numbers due to the second list of factors, and the odds of those winning out will only grow with a deep Mets playoff run."
The Astros haven't necessarily been willing to spend on free agents in recent winters, but at some point, that has to change. They have tough decisions regarding guys on their current roster, but this has to be the offseason they spend as much as needed to build a championship roster.
As they've seen over the past two years, this dynasty could be ending. The only way to avoid that is by adding more talent around their core guys.