Report: Astros Targeting Two Veteran Catchers

After missing out on top free agent catchers Willson Contreras and Christian Vázquez and on Sean Murphy in the trade market, the Houston Astros are targeting a pair of veteran catchers to backup Martín Maldonado.

The Astros reached out to free-agent catchers Jorge Alfaro and Tucker Barnhart this week, Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reported Thursday. Schwab reported interest between Houston and Alfaro last month.

Alfaro is coming off his best season since 2019, spending one year with the San Diego Padres. The 29-year-old backstop posted a 94 OPS+ and clubbed 21 extra-base hits in 274 trips to the plate this season while starting 59 games behind the dish.

Following eight season in Cincinnati, Barnhart finished out his contract in Detroit, starting 90 games at catcher for the Tigers in 2022. The 31 year old slashed career lows in a full season of play: .221/.287/.267.

These two offer veteran security behind Maldonado for the 2023 season, if the Astros don't roll with either Yainer Díaz or Korey Lee. Both aren't much of an upgrade at the plate, but Houston's lineup is stronger in other positions to add more offensive value.

