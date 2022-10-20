Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Away From Team at Start of ALCS

The Houston Astros announced pregame Wednesday third base coach Gary Pettis was away from Minute Maid Park with an illness. Omar Lopez moved over to coach third while quality control coach Dan Firova took over at first.

The pair have worked together before, manning the two coaching positions when Pettis was battling multiple myeloma last season. Pettis was also away from club during much of the 2020 season, too.

Pettis has been with the Astros since 2015 — the start of the franchise's string of postseason appearances in the American League. A five-time Gold Glove winner during his 11-year career, Pettis is also Houston's outfielders coach.

Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series, center fielder Chas McCormick credited Pettis for his assistance throughout the season and during spring training to better his play at the premium position.

