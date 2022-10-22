Skip to main content

Houston Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Did Not Travel for Game 3

Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis may rejoin the club this weekend.

The Houston Astros announced Saturday third base and outfielders coach Gary Pettis did not travel to New York for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. The club added Pettis is feeling better though and could rejoin the team this weekend.

Pettis missed Games 1 and 2 of the series in Houston due to an undisclosed illness. The Astros originally announced prior to Game 2 that Pettis would rejoin the club, but the medical staff deemed it better he'd wait out.

In Pettis' absense, first base coach Omar Lopez has moved over to third base while quality control coach Dan Firova mans first. The pairing filled in for Pettis last season when he was battling multiple myeloma.

