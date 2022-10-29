Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Returns for World Series

After missing all four games of the American League Championship Series, Gary Pettis returned to the third base coach's box Friday at Minute Maid Park. The Houston Astros coach missed the four-game sweep of the New York Yankees with an illness.

In lieu of Pettis, Omar López made the switch to third base — where he coached when Pettis was battling multiple myeloma last season and during the 2020 postseason. Quality control coach Dan Firova filled in at first base while López's was at third.

With Pettis back coaching third, he didn't break out the windmill much. Kyle Tucker accounted for four of the five runs scored on his two home runs in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

