Houston Astros Trade Target Doesn't Want to Be Traded
The scorching-hot Houston Astros are right in the mix to win the American League West after their worst start in much of the past decade. A dynasty, the Astros figuring it out doesn't come as a surprise, as this team has proven year in and year out that they're going to be a force.
Even when times get tough, they've always found a way to respond. In 2024, that's again been the case, and this looks to just be the beginning of something special brewing in Houston.
They'll look to improve their team this month at the trade deadline, especially if they continue to play this way. The biggest rumored target has been Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero would be the perfect fit, as the Astros could use help at first base. Not only would he fill that role, but there's an argument that he's one of the best in baseball when he's at the top of his game.
With the Toronto Blue Jays 16.0 games out of first place in the American League East and 8.5 games behind for the third Wild Card spot, they have no reason not to sell. Perhaps Guerrero isn't in that mix due to the type of player he is, as he's the face of their franchise.
However, moving Guerrero would also get the Blue Jays a big haul, which could interest their front office.
The right-handed slugger has heard the rumors, but he made it clear that he doesn't want to be moved, according to Scott Mitchell of TSN.
“Man, I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here all my life. But this is business."
He's a free agent in 2026 and is looking to get paid, but he understands that his time is coming and isn't worried about it.
“My time is going to come. I don’t know if it’s soon or not but it’s going to come.”
Both of those responses are good indications that he doesn't want to leave Toronto, which is warranted. The city is beautiful, and the Blue Jays have the pieces to find success if he stays there for the next decade and their front office makes moves around him.
At the end of the day, he understands that this is a business, so if he gets moved, it doesn't sound like he's not ready to do whatever it takes to win with his next team.
Houston could use the help, as this move could put them over the top. Less than a month before the deadline, it's certainly something to keep an eye on.