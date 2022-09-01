Astros' Mancini to Play for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros left fielder Trey Mancini will play for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic starting in March 2023. Manager and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza made the announcement on MLB Network on Wednesday. Mancini, a Florida native, is of Italian and Irish decent.

Since he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, Mancini has slashed .208/.253/.468 in 23 games played in August. The righty has clubbed 16 hits, eight for extra bases, including six home runs.

