Houston Astros' Mancini to Play for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic
Mike Piazza announced Trey Mancini will play for Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Houston Astros left fielder Trey Mancini will play for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic starting in March 2023. Manager and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza made the announcement on MLB Network on Wednesday. Mancini, a Florida native, is of Italian and Irish decent.
Since he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, Mancini has slashed .208/.253/.468 in 23 games played in August. The righty has clubbed 16 hits, eight for extra bases, including six home runs.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!
Scroll to continue