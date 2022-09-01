Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Mancini to Play for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

Mike Piazza announced Trey Mancini will play for Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Houston Astros left fielder Trey Mancini will play for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic starting in March 2023. Manager and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza made the announcement on MLB Network on Wednesday. Mancini, a Florida native, is of Italian and Irish decent.

Since he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, Mancini has slashed .208/.253/.468 in 23 games played in August. The righty has clubbed 16 hits, eight for extra bases, including six home runs.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

Scroll to continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18951175
News

Astros' Mancini to Play for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16710355
News

Report: Astros' Contract Offer to Conforto Wasn't "Accurate"

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765855
News

Astros' James Continues Strikeout Parade in Third Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18527933
Prospects

Astros Second-Rounder Melton Launches Monstrous Home Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17900790
News

Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18622891
Prospects

Korey Lee Ends August with Most Home Runs in Pacific Coast League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18954334
Opinions

Bregman is Running Away as Player of the Month

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18958263
Game Day

Astros Sweep Two-Game Set with Rangers

By Kenny Van Doren