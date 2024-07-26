Houston Astros Urged to Upgrade One Position Amid Multiple Injuries
It wasn't too long ago when the Houston Astros were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. While they played worse than they ever have, there was also a ton of missed context around this ball club.
The talent was still there, but the injuries they dealt with, specifically on the mound, made it nearly impossible to play the type of baseball the world has been used to seeing them play over the past decade. At times, it looked like the dynasty might be coming to an end, but as they got healthier, things changed.
Despite improving in a big way over the past two months, it's only fair to acknowledge that they aren't even fully healthy just yet. They also have three starting pitchers out for the remainder of the season, posing an even bigger need for an arm or two at the deadline.
There are a few ways they could improve in the next week before the trade deadline, but starting pitching will be the biggest of them all.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed how each team can upgrade, urging the Astros to go out and land arms.
"Houston’s resurgence from would-be seller to division leader is even more impressive when you consider the state of the rotation. Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy and J.P. France are done for the season, while Justin Verlander, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. have had injury issues of their own.
"Ronel Blanco and Hunter Brown have done their jobs, but the Astros could use another reliable starter who can take the ball every five days down the stretch."
There are many pitchers on the trade market who could help this team, too, so the chances of landing one seem high. The only question remaining will be if they go out and land a high-level or mid-tier arm.
Houston's farm system isn't the best, making it difficult to imagine a scenario where they land an ace. However, they might not need that as currently constructed. If they can find an arm who could be their No. 3 and eat up regular season innings before the postseason, that'd be a big help.
Adding more than one seems to be the logical thing to do, but that's much easier said than done. Depending on what they have to move, look for the Astros to figure something out as it's been an issue throughout the entire season.