Astros Utilityman Díaz Homers in Second Rehab Game

With Aledmys Díaz expected to join the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Detroit, the utilityman continued his rehab assignment Saturday with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Díaz played all nine innings for the Space Cowboys, starting in left field and batting second. In the sixth frame, Díaz moved to first base with Taylor Jones then manning left field.

The righty went 1-for-3 on the night with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Díaz clubbed a low and inside four-seam fastball 342 feet at 101.4 mph. On his rehab assignment, the 32 year old has taken eight trips to the plate.

Díaz was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 17 with left groin discomfort. On the season, he is slashing .252/.303/.417 with 10 home runs and 12 doubles in 78 games played.

