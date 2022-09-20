Houston Astros Vault Up Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings
The Houston Astros conquered all the week of Sept. 12-18. Though they're American League West clincher came afterward on Sept. 19, Houston still clinched a postseason berth on top of a 6-1 showing.
Sports Illustrated's power rankings now rank Houston as MLB's second-best team, following a week in which they fell to fourth behind the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
Nevertheless, the Astros have held first place in the AL since August, a spot which they don't seem soon to relinquish. However, they still sit comfortably behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the no. one spot.
The Dodgers have already clinch a 100-win season and sit at a 101-win total as of Sept. 20. They've set a 109-win pace but they should be doing better. According to the runs scored and runs allowed, they're on a 118-win clip. That would best the Seattle Mariners' 2001 season for the best win total all-time.
Even on a week in which the Astros had a run differential of +25, they were no closer to dethroning the reigning power ranking champions.
