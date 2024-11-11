Houston Astros Veteran Still Considered One of the Best at His Position
It has been over 13 years since Jose Altuve made his Major League debut for the Houston Astros, and he has spent his entire career to this point with the club.
A lot has changed in the 14 seasons that Altuve has been a Major Leaguer, the Astros moved from the National League to the American League, their dynasty began, trash cans were banged, the Designated Hitter became universal, and a pitch clock was implemented to help speed up the pace of play.
One thing that has not changed, however, is what Altuve has been able to do at the plate throughout his career, even at 34.
Altuve continues to be one of the best second basemen in the sport, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranks the veteran third in his last second base power rankings of 2024.
"The Astros signed Jose Altuve to a five-year, $125 million extension during the offseason, locking him up through his age-39 season in 2029 and all but guaranteeing the homegrown star will spend his entire career in Houston," writes Reuter, "the back end of that contract could be questionable, but for now, he is showing no signs of slowing down offensively as he continues to build a potential Hall of Fame case. The 34-year-old had the ninth 3-WAR season of his career in 2024, and his 52.8 WAR for his career ranks 20th all-time among second basemen. Another 3-WAR performance in 2025 would move him up to No. 17 on that list."
In 2024, Altuve batted .295/.350/.439 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, and a 126 OPS+ across 682 plate appearances in 153 games.
For his career, the veteran has batted .306/.363/.468 with 229 home runs, 812 RBI, and a 129 OPS+ across 8,042 plate appearances in 1,821 games.
His career batting average of .306 leads all of baseball since his debut on July 20th, 2011, an outstanding feat.
Altuve is a nine-time All-Star, a six-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a one-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a one-time American League MVP.
The veteran's consistent production at the plate has played a major role in Houston's dynasty since 2017, and he has been a key contributor for the club in the postseason as well, winning the American League Championship Series MVP in 2019.
The veteran continues to prove each and every year that he is one of the best second basemen in the sport, and with how he performed in 2024, he does not look to be slowing down anytime soon.