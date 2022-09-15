Soreness? Astros' Álvarez Clarifies Absense from Wednesday Lineup

Skip to main content

Soreness? Houston Astros' Álvarez Clarifies Absense from Wednesday Lineup

While hand soreness has limited action this season, Yordan Álvarez refuted the ailment in his absense Wednesday.

The Houston Astros submitted a lineup Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers without Yordan Álvarez in the starting nine. The left-hander has battled hand ailments since July which manager Dusty Baker pegged as a reason for Álvarez sitting, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet

Reports have stated right- and left-hand soreness over the last two-and-a-half months as the Astros' prognosis hasn't clearly been announced. But after Wednesday's bout in Detroit, Álvarez requested the media to clarify his situation.

Following nine-straight games played, Álvarez took an off day after missing nearly a week with hand soreness in late August. The slugger was available off the bench for Houston and will return to the lineup Thursday against the Oakland A's at Minute Maid Park.

Since his return on Sept. 4 from his second conflict with hand soreness, Álvarez has slashed .303/.452/.606 through nine games played with two home runs and eight walks to six strikeouts. The lefty's consistent play in the starting nine has been prevalent, scoring six times and driving in four of his own. 

