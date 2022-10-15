Astros' Álvarez Has Etched His Name Into the Postseason Record Book

Yordan Álvarez has been the answer for the Houston Astros through two games in the postseason. But it wasn't too anyone's surprise. The power-hitting lefty posted his best season yet in 2022 and has since carried that success into the October record books.

With his club trailing in the sixth inning or later, Álvarez has become the first hitter to hit multiple go-ahead home runs in postseason history. But his two go-ahead slams are second in playoff history behind Troy Glaus — who hit three for the Los Angeles Angels in 2002.

While his home run heroics turn heads, Álvarez is nearing the single-series RBI record (11) for the Astros which was set by Carlos Correa in the 2020 American League Division Series.

Álvarez has driven in seven runs through two games — tied for second in postseason history in the sample and trailed Reggie Sanders' eight in the first two bouts of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2005 postseason run.

Becoming the fourth player in franchise history to club two home runs through in the first two games of the postseason, Álvarez is one home run away from matching Colby Rasmus' three home runs in three games during the 2015 run. The last player to meet the same mark at Álvarez was Alex Bregman in 2018.

Saturday marks postseason baseball entering Seattle for the first time in nearly two decades. The environment is expected to be loud, Chas McCormick noted pregame, but for Álvarez, his contributions could further his mark on history and Houston's chances of a sixth straight American League Championship Series berth.

Credit: Houston Astros' game notes.

