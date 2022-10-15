Skip to main content
Houston Astros' Álvarez Has Etched His Name Into the Postseason Record Book

Houston Astros' Álvarez Has Etched His Name Into the Postseason Record Book

The Houston Astros' best hitter, Yordan Álvarez, has been the hero through two postseason contests.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros' best hitter, Yordan Álvarez, has been the hero through two postseason contests.

Yordan Álvarez has been the answer for the Houston Astros through two games in the postseason. But it wasn't too anyone's surprise. The power-hitting lefty posted his best season yet in 2022 and has since carried that success into the October record books.

With his club trailing in the sixth inning or later, Álvarez has become the first hitter to hit multiple go-ahead home runs in postseason history. But his two go-ahead slams are second in playoff history behind Troy Glaus — who hit three for the Los Angeles Angels in 2002.

While his home run heroics turn heads, Álvarez is nearing the single-series RBI record (11) for the Astros which was set by Carlos Correa in the 2020 American League Division Series. 

Álvarez has driven in seven runs through two games — tied for second in postseason history in the sample and trailed Reggie Sanders' eight in the first two bouts of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2005 postseason run.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Becoming the fourth player in franchise history to club two home runs through in the first two games of the postseason, Álvarez is one home run away from matching Colby Rasmus' three home runs in three games during the 2015 run. The last player to meet the same mark at Álvarez was Alex Bregman in 2018.

Saturday marks postseason baseball entering Seattle for the first time in nearly two decades. The environment is expected to be loud, Chas McCormick noted pregame, but for Álvarez, his contributions could further his mark on history and Houston's chances of a sixth straight American League Championship Series berth.

Credit: Houston Astros' game notes.  

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19226343
News

Astros' Álvarez Has Etched His Name Into the Postseason Record Book

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19226623
Game Day

How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19172744
News

Astros' McCullers Contemplated Surgery in June

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19067103
News

Astros Name Starting Designated Hitter, Center Fielder for Game 3

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16355405
Prospects

Astros' Correa to Play in Puerto Rican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19226341
Opinions

Peña has Been a Hero the Astros Need This Postseason

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19215344
Opinions

Astros' McCormick Quietly Improved Plate Discipline in Second Season

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19226335
Game Day

Álvarez Plays Hero Again, Lifting Astros to Game 2 Win

By Kenny Van Doren