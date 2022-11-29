Álvarez Finishes Behind Ohtani for Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH Award

Major League Baseball announced Monday Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani won the 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for a second consecutive year.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez finished second for the award after serving as the designated hitter for 77 games in his third season. The lefty slashed .299/.410/.593 with 19 homers and 52 RBI as a designated hitter.

Seeing more action in left field this year likely limited his chance of taking the award away from Ohtani — who hit in 157 games this season as a two-way player and also as a designated hitter.

Álvarez still won the Silver Slugger Award among American League designated hitters, posting a 187 OPS+ and 37 home runs on the season. The lefty was named to his first All-Star team and also finished fourth in AL MVP voting behind New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge — who is currently a free agent — and Ohtani.

