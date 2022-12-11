Report: Álvarez, Tucker Receive Top-10 Pre-Arbitration Bonuses

Report: Houston Astros' Álvarez, Tucker Receive Top-10 Pre-Arbitration Bonuses
Through the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, 100 Major League Baseball players received an additional bonus for the 2022 season. Two Houston Astros — Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker — received top-10 bonuses through the new component of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Friday, Álvarez received the second-highest bonus: $2,381,143. Only 11 players eclipsed $1 million from the $50 million pool; only three players eclipsed $2 million. The other two to reach $2 million were Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease and Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah.
Tucker received a $1,146,555 bonus — the 10th-highest according to the report. The 25 year old was the third outfielder among the 11 players to receive more than a $1 million bonus.
According to Baseball-Reference, Álvarez received $764,600 and Tucker received $764,200 for the 2022 season. Tucker will be arbitration eligible for the first time next season, while Álvarez signed a six-year contract to avoid arbitration in June.
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!