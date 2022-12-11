Report: Álvarez, Tucker Receive Top-10 Pre-Arbitration Bonuses

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros' Álvarez, Tucker Receive Top-10 Pre-Arbitration Bonuses

Houston Astros designated hitter and left fielder Yordan Álvarez was awarded $2,381,143.

Through the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, 100 Major League Baseball players received an additional bonus for the 2022 season. Two Houston Astros — Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker — received top-10 bonuses through the new component of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Friday, Álvarez received the second-highest bonus: $2,381,143. Only 11 players eclipsed $1 million from the $50 million pool; only three players eclipsed $2 million. The other two to reach $2 million were Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease and Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah.

Tucker received a $1,146,555 bonus — the 10th-highest according to the report. The 25 year old was the third outfielder among the 11 players to receive more than a $1 million bonus.

According to Baseball-Reference, Álvarez received $764,600 and Tucker received $764,200 for the 2022 season. Tucker will be arbitration eligible for the first time next season, while Álvarez signed a six-year contract to avoid arbitration in June.

