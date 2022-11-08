Astros' Álvarez Named American League MVP Finalist

It's impossible to top what New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge amounted to in his walk year. Breaking the record for the most single-season home runs in the American League is hard to beat.

But that won't stop Yordan Álvarez from finishing among the top vote-getters for the AL Most Valuable Player Award. The Houston Astros' power-hitting lefty clubbed a career-best 37 home runs this season, slashing .306/.406/.613 in 135 games played.

And while he won't win MVP, Álvarez's best season yet won't go unrewarded. The 25-year-old was named to his first All-Star team and is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award for AL designated hitters. He could also be selected to the All-MLB First Team or Second Team.

Besides Álvarez and Judge, the third finalist is Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. The two-way player posted numbers slightly below those of his 2021 MVP season.

Postseason performances don't affect regular-season award voting. The Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the AL MVP and the NL MVP on Nov. 17.

