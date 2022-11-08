Houston Astros' Álvarez Named American League MVP Finalist
It's impossible to top what New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge amounted to in his walk year. Breaking the record for the most single-season home runs in the American League is hard to beat.
But that won't stop Yordan Álvarez from finishing among the top vote-getters for the AL Most Valuable Player Award. The Houston Astros' power-hitting lefty clubbed a career-best 37 home runs this season, slashing .306/.406/.613 in 135 games played.
And while he won't win MVP, Álvarez's best season yet won't go unrewarded. The 25-year-old was named to his first All-Star team and is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award for AL designated hitters. He could also be selected to the All-MLB First Team or Second Team.
Besides Álvarez and Judge, the third finalist is Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. The two-way player posted numbers slightly below those of his 2021 MVP season.
Postseason performances don't affect regular-season award voting. The Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the AL MVP and the NL MVP on Nov. 17.
