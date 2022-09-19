Astros' Álvarez Named American League Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Yordan Álvarez was named American League Player of the Week. The Houston Astros slugger put on a home run clinic with five stretching from Sept. 12-18. His three home runs Friday marked only the third time an Astros hitter had done so — the other two being Glenn Davis (twice) and Jeff Bagwell (thrice).

Álvarez slashed .520/.556/1.280, leading the American League in home runs, slugging percentage and runs scored (10). The lefty also clubbed four doubles and drove in 10 runs in his monstrous week.

Alex Bregman is the only other Houston slugger to be named player of the week when he opened the season hot in an abbreviated week from April 7-10. Álvarez's second weekly honor marked his third seasoned award with other being American League Player of the Month for June.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!