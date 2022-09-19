Houston Astros' Álvarez Named American League Player of the Week
For the second time this season, Yordan Álvarez was named American League Player of the Week. The Houston Astros slugger put on a home run clinic with five stretching from Sept. 12-18. His three home runs Friday marked only the third time an Astros hitter had done so — the other two being Glenn Davis (twice) and Jeff Bagwell (thrice).
Álvarez slashed .520/.556/1.280, leading the American League in home runs, slugging percentage and runs scored (10). The lefty also clubbed four doubles and drove in 10 runs in his monstrous week.
Alex Bregman is the only other Houston slugger to be named player of the week when he opened the season hot in an abbreviated week from April 7-10. Álvarez's second weekly honor marked his third seasoned award with other being American League Player of the Month for June.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Read More
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!