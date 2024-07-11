Houston Mayor Enrages Astros Fans with Controversial Comments
It's been a tough week for Houston. Hurricane Beryl barreled into the city on Monday, causing significant damage and causing millions of residents to lose power throughout the state.
That means millions of Texans are without air conditioning in the middle of summer. Making matters worse, temperatures have been in the nineties all week in Houston.
In other words, people are hot.
The Houston Astros are doing their part by providing some relief. With the lowly Miami Marlins in town this week, the Astros have been offering special $5 tickets, $1 hot dogs and, most importantly, free A/C.
Not surprisingly, the deal has been a huge hit. Nearly 35,000 fans turned out for Tuesday's series opener, followed by close to 33,000 fans on Wednesday night. A similar number is expected for Thursday's series finale.
And how does Houston's mayor, John Whitmire, thank his city's MLB team? By calling them out for playing and having power while other parts of the city don't.
Not surprisingly, Astros fans didn't appreciate Whitmire's controversial remarks.
Whitmire is right that baseball isn't a "priority," especially compared to a natural disaster. Baseball is just a game, and there are always more important things going on in the world.
However, Whitmire is missing the point. Baseball is meant to be a distraction from everything else, including the bad situation in Houston. It provides entertainment and comfort. In this case, it's also providing food, shelter and air conditioning to people who desperately need it, helping them get through the day.
Furthermore, it's not like the Astros are ignorant of what's happening around them. They're basically giving away tickets at those prices, sacrificing significant revenue to aid their community.
Lastly, Whitmire clearly doesn't understand Houston's baseball team or what it's about. After all, this is the same team that helped the city recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Astros were there for Houston then and they're there for Houston now.
Whitmire should have thanked them. Instead, he just looks like ungrateful and out of touch.