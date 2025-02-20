How Much Longer Will Houston Astros Star Veteran Remain on Positional Rankings?
The Houston Astros are going to need players to step up big-time in 2025 to help replace all of the production they lost this offseason.
Their lineup has been diminished with the losses of right fielder Kyle Tucker and third baseman Alex Bregman, who signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox in free agency.
Knowing they likely couldn’t re-sign him for the price tag he was going to demand, the Astros traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith.
Trading a player of that caliber is tough, but Houston did a good job of acquiring talent to fill holes on the roster.
Paredes will slide right into Bregman’s spot at third base. Wesneski is a versatile pitcher who can be in the rotation or bullpen. Smith is now their top prospect, and he could be in the Major Leagues soon, especially if he takes to left field well.
Outfield is now the team’s most glaring need, as they have arguably the weakest staring trio in baseball.
Adding Smith to that mix or another top prospect, Jacob Melton would certainly help soften the blow.
Another name to keep an eye on is Jose Altuve.
There were rumors earlier in the winter that he could be moved from second base to left field and they seem to be legitimate. A major reason for that is his declining defensive ability at the keystone.
“The Astros have talked about giving Altuve reps in left field, and Altuve is open to the idea, a reflection of the regression in his defense. But Altuve, who turns 35 in May, still rakes -- he batted .295 last year, compiling 185 hits and an Adjusted OPS+ of 126. Altuve may reach the 2,400-hit and 250-homer benchmarks in his career by year's end,” wrote MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN.
It is anyone’s guess how much Altuve will be playing in left field, especially if the youngsters prove they are ready to help contribute at the Major League level.
Even if his defensive prowess is on the decline, he remains one of the most productive second basemen in baseball at the plate.
That is why Olney ranked him No. 4 amongst players at the position heading into the 2025 campaign.
It will be interesting to see how much longer Altuve holds onto such a lofty ranking for.
Not only would the decision to split time as a left fielder likely move him down the list, there are a few very good young players who are behind him in the top 10 and on the honorable mention list who are improving and will be moving their way up.
Regardless of what position he is playing defensively, the Astros are going to need Altuve to continue hitting at a high clip. He, catcher Yainer Diaz, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, Paredes, Christian Walker and Jeremy Pena have their work cut out for them.