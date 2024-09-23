How to Watch Houston Astros and Mariners Monday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros enter play Monday with a chance to clinch the American League West division crown, needing only one win to accomplish the feat.
Their opponent, the Seattle Mariners, is looking to stay in the playoff hunt, sitting six games back of the Astros for the division lead and only two games back of the third Wild Card berth with six games left to play.
Houston will turn to young righty Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA) on Monday.
In his last start, Brown allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings.
The young righty has turned a corner in his development down the stretch this year.
Over his last seven starts, Brown has pitched to a 2.36 ERA across 42 innings with a 1.02 WHIP and 41 strikeouts.
Monday will be Brown's fourth start against the Mariners this year.
In his first three, he combined to allow three earned runs on 13 hits and seven walks while striking out 19 in 20 1/3 innings.
Here is how the Astros will line up on Monday:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) RF Kyle Tucker
3.) 3B Alex Bregman
4.) C Yainer Diaz
5.) DH Jon Singleton
6.) 1B Victor Caratini
7.) SS Jeremy Pena
8.) LF Jason Heyward
9.) CF Jake Meyers
SP Hunter Brown
Seattle will counter with a young righty of their own in Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA).
In his last start, Miller allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight in six innings.
While Brown has been great over his last seven starts, Miller has been even better.
Miller has pitched to a 1.77 ERA in that time with a 0.86 WHIP and 47 strikeouts across 40 2/3 innings.
Monday will mark Miller's third start against Houston this year.
In his last two, he combined to allow six earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out nine in 12 innings.
Here is how the Mariners will line up on Monday:
1.) RF Victor Robles
2.) CF Julio Rodriguez
3.) C Cal Raleigh
4.) LF Randy Arozarena
5.) 1B Luke Raley
6.) DH Justin Turner
7.) 2B Jorge Polanco
8.) SS J.P. Crawford
9.) 3B Josh Rojas
SP Bryce Miller
The first pitch for Monday's game is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and ROOTNW.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
