How to Watch, Stream Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday
The Houston Astros will look to get back to winning on Tuesday night when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
In the first game of the series, the Astros ended up falling by a final score of 3-2 on a walk-off base hit from Bryce Harper in the botton of the 10th inning. It was a disheartening loss, but Houston can't afford to have a hangover from it.
Going up against the Phillies is not an easy task. At this point in time, the Astros are 70-61 and are just 3.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division race.
Over their last seven games, Houston has gone just 2-5. They need to figure out a way to get back to winning as soon as possible before they let the Mariners get even closer.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how you can make sure to watch the game tonight.
How to Watch Astros at Phillies
Game Day: Tuesday, August 27th
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Television: SCHN
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
Game Breakdown
Tonight's game will feature a very interesting matchup from a starting pitching perspective.
On the Astros' side of things, Justin Verlander will get the start. He made his first start since June 9th on August 21st and looked solid while doing it. So far this season, he has gone 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, and 62.0 innings pitched in 11 starts.
As for Philadelphia, Aaron Nola will be given the starting nod. Nola has started in 26 games this season, compiling an 11-6 record, a 3.45 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 159.1 innings pitched.
Both lineups are capable of scoring at a high level and both pitchers are capable of being elite.
This should be a great game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.