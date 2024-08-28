How to Watch, Stream Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday
The 2024 MLB season is quickly winding down and there are a lot of teams fighting for playoff positioning or simply a spot in the postseason. One of those teams is the Houston Astros.
Unfortunately, the Astros have lost four out of their last five games. They enter today's game against the Philadelphia Phillies badly needing to get back in the win column.
Right now, Houston holds a 70-62 record. They are still in first place in the AL West division race, but their lead is just 3.5 games over the Seattle Mariners. The current losing issues cannot continue much longer.
Going up against the Phillies is a tough task. Philadelphia appears to be one of the top World Series contenders in baseball. However, they have to figure out a way to win today.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch today's game.
How to Watch Astros at Phillies
Game Day: Wednesday, August 28th
Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Television: SCHN
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Looking ahead to tonight's game, the pitching matchup slightly favors the Astros. Despite that fact, Houston will need its lineup to come through with a big performance.
Spencer Arrighetti, the 24-year-old rookie, will start today. He has gone 6-11 with a 4.94 ERA, a 1.41 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 116.2 innings pitched in 23 starts this season.
On the other side of the field, the Phillies will give the nod to veteran pitcher Taijuan Walker. He has not had a great year, going just 3-5 in 13 starts while compiling a 6.26 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP, a 1.9 K/BB ratio, and 64.2 innings pitched.
This seems to be a favorable matchup for the Astros. If their bats can get going, they'll have a good chance to pick up a very important win.