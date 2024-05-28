Injured Houston Astros Pitcher Schedules Appointment With Team Doctors
The Houston Astros have scheduled injured right-hander José Urquidy’s next appointment with team doctors as they assess how much of a setback his latest injury will be.
Astros general manager Dana Brown told the team’s pre-game radio show on Sunday that Urquidy will meet with team doctors on Tuesday as they assess what they’re calling right forearm discomfort, which caused him to leave his last rehab start on Friday.
He was pitching with Triple-A Sugar Land and he left the game after 56 pitches after he flexed his hand and fingers after throwing a pitch.
Later, he attempted to throw the ball back to the catcher after meeting with team trainers and lightly tossed the ball. He left the game directly afterward.
Urquidy gave up four hits and one run, with a walk and six strikeouts. In his rehab starts, dating back to May 12, he is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in 10.1 innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Brown didn’t expand or speculate on what the Astros expect to hear from team doctors. But, entering that rehab game they were hopeful it would be the last one the Mexico native would require before being activated and returning to the rotation.
Urquidy left a spring training game in March with a right forearm strain. An exam revealed that it was nothing more than that and he’s built up for more than a month with long toss, bullpen sessions and live batting practice.
He is no stranger to injuries. Last season he went 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and spent three months on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
The Astros will be in Seattle for a road series that starts on Monday.