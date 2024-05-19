Injured Houston Astros Starter To Get One More Rehab Turn
The Houston Astros have decided to give injured starting pitcher José Urquidy one more rehab start before they call him back up to the Majors.
The right-hander made his second rehab start on Saturday night for Double-A Corpus Christi, as he threw 59 pitches in four innings and threw his fastball at 93 mph. He gave up seven hits and five runs, though four were earned. He also struck out two.
MLB.com reported that the Astros will drop him in for one more rehab start “in the next few days.”
Urquidy told reporters earlier this week that he hoped that his second rehab start would be his last. But he only built up 13 pitches from his first rehab game and Houston likely wants him stretched out more before he returns.
In his first rehab game with Triple-A Sugar Land he threw 46 pitches in 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs. He also gave up a home run and a walk while striking out three.
He hasn’t started a Major League game this season. He left a spring training game in March with a right forearm strain. An exam revealed that it was nothing more than that and he’s built up for more than a month with long toss, bullpen sessions and live batting practice.
He is no stranger to injuries.
Last season he went 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and spent three months on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
The Astros have gotten healthier in the starting rotation in Urquidy’s absence. He’s the only starter on the 15-day injured list. Two others — Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. — are working back from long-term injuries.
Houston set their rotation for the series with the Los Angeles Angels, which starts on Monday.
Left-hander Framber Valdez will start against the Angels’ Reid Detmers on Monday. After that, Cristian Javier faces Griffin Canning on Tuesday and Hunter Brown wraps up the series against Tyler Anderson on Wednesday.