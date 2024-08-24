Insider Believes Houston Astros Are 'Team to Beat' in American League
The Houston Astros have had a strange season, but the same could be said for many teams around Major League Baseball.
After starting the year with struggles like never before, there looked to be a chance that the Astros could've sold at the trade deadline.
Instead, they responded and proved to the baseball world they're still a team to be worried about.
There's plenty of parity around the league, as there isn't one clear favorite. While Houston has struggled at times, so have the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and every other contending ball club.
On paper, the Astros are arguably still more talented than any other team. They've dealt with some injuries, but when healthy, Houston can compete with anyone.
That parity favors the Astros.
With no clear-cut favorite, who's to say the team with the most playoff experience and prior success won't win it all again?
That's why David Schoenfield of ESPN wrote that Houston "might be the team to beat."
"Oh, and Justin Verlander just made it back Wednesday and at some point they should get Kyle Tucker back in the lineup. Given their success in October -- seven straight ALCS appearances -- and some of the weaknesses in the other AL contenders (Baltimore and Cleveland rotations, Yankees closer, Royals bullpen), the Astros might be the team to beat in the AL, even if they end up with the sixth-best record."
Schoenfield's comments are certainly fair and make sense for many reasons.
Whenever Kyle Tucker returns, it'll add another element to a lineup that's one of the best in baseball.
Despite many reasons to trust the Astros, there are also reasons to worry about them. Some of their starters will be out for the entire year, and first-year manager Joe Espada has to prove he can coach in the playoffs.
There's pressure on the entire roster, given this could be one of their last times as a strong contender.
History would suggest Houston has enough talent to win games no matter the circumstances. It'll look a lot different than it has in prior campaigns, but talent reigns supreme at the end of the day.
First, they'll look to solidify the American League West.
Winning the division would ensure they are in the playoffs so they can position themselves for another deep run.