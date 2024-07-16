Insider Reports Rumored Houston Astros Target Likely Won't Be Traded
With the Houston Astros working their way right back into contention for the AL West division title, they are likely going to be buyers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Their roster is already full of star players, so they don't have to make many upgrades when it comes to turning themselves into true contenders, but like every team who is chasing a World Series championship, there are areas on the team they could improve.
The first is starting pitching.
That unit has been decimated by injuries throughout the year with three of their starters already out for the remainder of this campaign after undergoing season-ending surgery. But once Justin Verlander is back in the mix and Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. make their long-awaited returns, those natural additions will provide a boost.
Still, the Astros will be searching the market to see who they can acquire to slot into a starting spot for the remainder of the year.
Perhaps the most glaring need this team has is at first base, though.
Following their parting of ways with Jose Abreu, they have turned to Jon Singleton and star prospect Joey Loperfido at that position. Those players have been solid, hitting a combined nine homers and driving in 38 runs, but Singleton's OPS+ of 100 and wRC+ of 102 alongside Loperfido's OPS+ of 113 and wRC+ of 113 in a limited sample size leaves room for improvement.
That's where rumored target Vladimir Guerrero Jr. comes in.
The four-time All-Star is slashing .288/.359/.456 with 14 homers and 55 RBI this season. His OPS+ of 130 and wRC+ of 133 would make this lineup even scarier, especially when factoring in his Gold Glove defense at first.
But, the pipedream that Houston might be able to land the superstar seems to be just that.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to start selling off some of their assets but will hold onto Guerrero.
There was some speculation they might look to blow this entire thing up and start rebuilding. If that were the case then this would be a perfect time to trade away the slugger with the market favoring those teams who are willing to be sellers.
Unfortunately for the Astros, that doesn't seem to be the case.
It doesn't hurt for the front office to inquire about what it would take to land him, but if the Blue Jays aren't looking to trade him away, then it would cost a fortune to pry him from Toronto, something Houston doesn't have the luxury of doing right now.
They'll likely have to look elsewhere if they want to upgrade at first base ahead of the deadline.