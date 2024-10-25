Insider Says Houston Astros Won't Prioritize Signing Starting Pitcher
There is one main thing the Houston Astros' offseason hinges on; re-signing Alex Bregman or not.
If they do, it feels like they have extended their championship window for the length of his deal. That should force the front office to operate more aggressively if they bring him back, but if they don't re-sign him, then the Astros have to figure out what direction they are going to take.
Rebuilding doesn't seem likely.
Owner Jim Crane proclaimed they would be World Series contenders for as long as he was in charge, but without one of the best third basemen in the league operating their hot corner, that would prove to be difficult.
Houston could pursue other options to fill that hole if Bregman does depart, whether that's in free agency or via trade, but until this whole situation gets figured out, there won't be a lot the front office can do to address their other positions of need.
One area on this roster that seems to be in good shape is their starting rotation, but with multiple players coming back from injury at some point in 2025, it might be smart for them to add some depth to avoid what occurred last season.
That might be something the Astros do, but Brian McTaggart of MLB.com says it won't be at the top of Houston's list.
"Starting pitching will not be a priority for the Astros, but that doesn't mean they won't sign a starter ... The wild card in this is [Luis] Garcia, whose comeback attempt last season was halted and remains a bit of a question mark. If Garcia is not ready for Opening Day, the Astros could be in the market for a depth arm," he reports.
On paper, the Astros seem stacked at that position.
Hunter Brown looks like a future ace of this staff, Ronel Blanco was excellent in his first extended year as a starter, Spencer Arrighetti rebounded from a tough start in his rookie season to showcase why he was a top prospect, and Framber Valdez, if they don't trade him, continues to dominate opposing lineups.
That rotation is even before Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia come back like expected, and the trio of J.P. France, Cristian Javier, and Jose Urquidy return from their surgery recoveries at some point.
Simply put, it wouldn't be smart for Houston to focus on starting pitching when they have questions in the outfield and at first base beyond the whole Bregman situation.
Adding a starter will likely only be a surplus move the Astros complete that addresses third base and other areas they have to upgrade if they are going to become true contenders again.