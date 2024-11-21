Insider States Recently DFA'd Slugger Is Someone Houston Astros Will Pursue
The market is beginning to take bit more shape ahead of the upcoming owners meetings in December, and that should give the Houston Astros a better idea about what they can get done this offseason.
Early on, it was thought that if they re-signed Alex Bregman, that was largely the only major move they would make because they wouldn't want to spend more money after handing out the megadeal it would take to retain their star.
However, roster moves from teams around the league are now creating more options for the clubs who are looking for cost-effective additions.
Someone who just recently became part of that category is Patrick Wisdom.
The slugger was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs after they made a trade to upgrade their bullpen, and despite the perennial power threat he brings to the plate every time he steps into the box, his playing time continued to decrease since he was in the running for NL Rookie of the Year in 2021.
Once a hitter who could get on base at a respectable rate, his batting average and on-base percentage crumbled to where he was only used in certain situations.
Still, Chandler Rome of The Athletic is predicting the Astros will have interest in bringing him in.
"Not saying it'll happen, but Patrick Wisdom is the sort of player the Astros will/should be targeting for depth purposes," he said in his social media post on X.
Wisdom started playing first base more during these past two years, so he could be a versatile infielder who Houston uses at both first and third base if Bregman departs.
If they are able to re-sign their star free agent, Wisdom likely won't break the bank and could be used in a platoon split with Jon Singleton at first base to give them matchup advantages based on whoever is pitching.
This will be something to monitor.
After it was predicted that the Astros wouldn't be able to solve both their dilemmas at the corner infield spots depending on whatever Bregman's decision is, the newfound availability of a player like Wisdom now gives them that opportunity.