Report: Espada to Return as Astros Bench Coach for 2023 Season

During a press conference last week, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker noted the organization was trying to bring back bench coach Joe Espada for the 2023 season after his pursuit of a managerial position fell through for a third straight year.

Espada is reportedly back on contract for the 2023 season, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. With Baker and Espada both on deals through next season, Espada is once again a candidate to succeed Baker, if next season is his last.

"Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return," Feinsand said via Twitter.

Espada has been with the Astros since 2018 after leaving the New York Yankees following the 2017 season. The Puerto Rico native spent three years in the Bronx before he made the move to Houston.

He was highly sought out by the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox for their respective managerial openings, but Espada wasn't selected. He returns for a sixth season with the Astros.

